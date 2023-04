Bregman went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Rays.

He took rookie Taj Bradley deep in the first inning to stake the Astros to a 2-0 lead that quickly got squandered. Bregman's third homer of the year extended his hitting streak to seven games, and after a sluggish start to the season he's slashing .321/.455/.566 over his last 14 contests.