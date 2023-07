Bregman went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 13-5 loss to the Rangers.

Bregman's first-inning homer got the Astros off to a good start, but it quickly unraveled by the middle innings. He's posted five homers while hitting .421 (16-for-38) over his last 10 contests. The third baseman is up to a .256/.347/.430 slash line with 17 long balls, 66 RBI, 62 runs scored and three stolen bases through 102 games overall.