Bregman went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Saturday's loss to Philadelphia.
Bregman struggled to put the ball in play Saturday, striking out three times, two of which came at the hands of Zack Wheeler. After hitting safely in 14 of 15 games from April 9 to April 24, Bregman is 0-for-14 in his last four contests. Bregman should get the chance to break the slump Sunday in a matchup against projected starter Bailey Falter, who has given up five home runs and holds an 0-4 record through five starts this season.