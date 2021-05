Bregman went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Bregman collected an RBI in the second inning by drawing a bases-loaded walk and later drove in a run with his eighth-inning double. The slugging third baseman owns a .310/.367/.490 slash line with eight extra-base hits through 109 plate appearances.