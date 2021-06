Houston manager Dusty Baker said Bregman (quadriceps) could be out "for a while," Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Baker was also quick to point out that the severity of Bregman's injury is not yet known, and the third baseman will undergo further evaluation Thursday. It sounds like there is a wide range of possible outcomes in terms of downtime for Bregman. Robel Garcia replaced him Wednesday, and he figures to be the primary fill-in while Bregman is unavailable.