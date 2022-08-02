Bregman was present at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.
Bregman was placed on the paternity list Monday, but it appears he is ready to rejoin the team one day later. Bregman's status will be updated again if he is indeed activated by the Astros.
More News
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Placed on paternity list•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Scratched from Monday's lineup•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Doubles in three-RBI night•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Knocks in three of team's four runs•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Productive across doubleheader•