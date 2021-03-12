Manager Dusty Baker hopes Bregman (hamstring) will be able to play in spring training games next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old has yet to make his spring debut due to a left hamstring issue, and he won't be joining the lineup this weekend. Bregman said last week he feels about 90 percent healthy while taking live batting practice and participating in pregame work, but the Astros continue to slow play his progression in camp. There doesn't appear to be much concern about his availability for Opening Day at this point, though it's worth keeping an eye on his status until he actually takes the field.