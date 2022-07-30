Bregman went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in an 11-1 victory over the Mariners.

With Robbie Ray on the mound in the third inning, Bregman ripped a double deep to the gap in left center to plate Yuli Gurriel from second, as well as Yordan Alvarez, who made an excellent read and scored from first. Bregman followed up his timely hitting with an RBI single in the fourth. The 28-year-old third baseman now has hits in three straight games and is slashing a respectable .244/.352/.425 on the season.