Bregman went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Monday's 8-3 win over the Angels.

Bregman singled and scored in the fourth inning. He then doubled and scored again on Yordan Alvarez's second homer of the game in the seventh. Bregman had been in a 1-for-16 slump over the last five games. He's now batting .265 with six runs scored through 34 at-bats on the year.