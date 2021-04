Bregman went 3-for-4 with three RBI during Thursday's win over the Angels.

Bregman made his at-bats count Thursday by collecting a trio of hits, including a two-run single in the third inning and an RBI single in the fifth. The 27-year-old has put together a solid slash line of .326/.392/.478 across 12 games, though he's been a bit slow in the power department with two home runs and one double.