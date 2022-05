Bregman went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI on Wednesday against the Mariners.

Bregman drove in a run in each of the second, fourth and sixth innings to tally his first multi-RBI performance since April 23. He had been quiet at the plate prior to Wednesday's offensive explosion, tallying only five hits in 34 at-bats across his last 10 games. Overall, Bregman is hitting .247/.347/.447 across 101 plate appearances to go along with four home runs, 16 RBI and 14 runs scored.