Bregman went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI on Thursday against the Yankees.

Bregman provided all of Houston's offense with a two-RBI double in the third inning. He has at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 starts -- good for a .390 batting average -- and has also posted 10 RBI and nine runs scored in that span. Bregman has also raised his batting average to .242 on the season -- its highest mark since May 14.