Bregman went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Tuesday against the Guardians.

Bregman made the most of his lone hit by delivering a two-RBI double in the third inning. He's had a productive three-game stretch, collecting three extra-base hits, four RBI and two runs scored. Overall, Bregman is hitting .230/.346/.426 across 179 plate appearances.