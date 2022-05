Bregman went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBI on Tuesday against the Twins.

Bregman delivered an RBI double in the fifth inning and followed that up with a sacrifice fly one frame later. Across his last six games, he has gone 7-for-19 with three doubles, a home run, six RBI and four runs scored. That performance has raised Bregman's ISO to .214 across 117 plate appearances on the season, a significant improvement over his .152 mark in 2021.