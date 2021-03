Bregman (hamstring) said he feels "90 percent" healthy, but it's unclear when he's expected to make his spring debut, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old suffered the hamstring injury while working out in January, but he's been a full participant in pregame work and is also taking live batting practice. Bregman indicates he'll be ready in time for Opening Day, and it's no surprise to see the Astros exercising caution with their star third baseman early in camp.