Bregman went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and an RBI on Friday against Atlanta.

Bregman delivered an RBI double in the first inning and also tallied a leadoff single two frames later. The performance extended his hitting streak to a modest four games, though he also has at least one knock in 10 of his last 11 starts. Bregman has gotten off to a slow start overall, but he's quietly improved his OPS to a .701 mark after 93 plate appearances.