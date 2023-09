Bregman went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 13-6 win over the Rangers.

Bregman's been red hot for over a week now, going 18-for-37 (.486) with nine RBI and a 1.352 OPS in his last nine games -- Monday's four-hit effort was his sixth multi-hit performance in that span. Overall, Bregman's slash line is up to .272/.370/.451 with 22 homers, 92 RBI and 89 runs scored across 619 plate appearances on the campaign.