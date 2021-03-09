Bregman (hamstring) isn't expected to make his Cactus League debut until the middle of next week at the earliest, Mark Berman of KRIV Fox 26 reports.

Bregman came into camp battling a sore hamstring, and the Astros have seen no reason to push their star third baseman. He's been working out in some form since late February and recently said he felt 90 percent healthy, but the Astros don't intend for him to get into game action for at least another week. He'll only have about two weeks until Opening Day at that point, so it's possible he needs the occasional maintenance day early in the year, but the team doesn't sound too worried about a potential trip to the injured list.