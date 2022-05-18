Bregman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman will take a seat after he was one of the quieter performers in the Astros' 13-4 rout of Boston on Tuesday, as he finished the day 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. The 28-year-old is walking at a 16 percent clip in 2022 -- the second-highest rate of his career -- but his .230 average, zero stolen bases and five home runs in 154 plate appearances have made him a relatively disappointing fantasy contributor even while he's shown a discerning eye at the plate. Aledmys Diaz will check in at third base for Bregman, who is sitting for just the third time in the Astros' 38 games on the season.