Bregman said Tuesday that his ultrasound on his strained left quad "went great" and that he is "way ahead of schedule" in his return timeline, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dusty Baker said earlier Tuesday that he didn't expect Bregman to return for at least another month. The third baseman's own update seems to contradict that of the skipper, as being ahead of schedule would seem to indicate Bregman could be activated sometime in mid-to-late July. It's hard to know who's word holds more significance at this point, but Bregman's timeline will likely be clarified before too long.