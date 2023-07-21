Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-1 win against Oakland on Thursday.

Bregman gave the Astros an insurance run in the ninth inning with his 397-foot solo shot. The long ball was his second of the second half, and he's hit well overall since the All-Star break with a .333/.379/.630 slash line, four extra-base hits and four RBI through six games. Bregman is still batting a modest .247 on the campaign, but he's walked just one fewer time than he's struck out and ranks second on the team with 60 RBI.