Bregman went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in an 8-3 victory over the Athletics on Friday.

Bregman helped power his team victory by cashing in Yordan Alvarez on his 11th home run of the season. The two-run blast gives Bregman 44 RBI and 46 runs on the season to go along with a .242/.362/.423 slash line. Bregman should continue to post quality counting stat numbers as the veteran cleanup hitter knows how to handle the bat and is nestled in-between Alvarez and Kyle Tucker in the productive Astros lineup.