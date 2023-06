Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Bregman has been red-hot as of late, as he has hits in 13 of his last 14 games. Fantasy managers can only hope that it's not a mirage, as the infielder has had a pedestrian campaign by his standards. Although it's still early, his .751 OPS would be the lowest of his career if the season ended today.