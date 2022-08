Bregman went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in a 4-2 win over the Twins on Tuesday.

Bregman powered the Astros to victory with his 19th home run of the season as part of a three-hit effort. Bregman has been red hot lately and his slashing an incredible .378/.453/.730 this month. His numbers are good for a 1.183 OPS in August. The 28-year-old third baseman is well on pace to break the 20 home run mark for the first time since 2019 when he belted 41 long balls.