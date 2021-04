Bregman went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a second run scored in Friday's 9-5 win over the Athletics.

Bregman's had nearly identical lines over the first two games of the season, including homers in each. He's slotted at third in the batting order and drove in the two players before him, Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley when he homered. Both Altuve and Brantley have a track record of getting on base, so Bregman could have plenty of chances with men on base or in scoring position.