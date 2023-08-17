Bregman went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 12-5 victory over the Marlins.

Bregman opened the scoring Wednesday with a solo home run off Jesus Luzardo in the first inning before adding two more RBI with a double in the seventh. While the homer was Bregman's first since July 29, he's logged five multi-hit games in his last nine contests, going 12-for-36 (.334) in that span. The 29-year-old third-baseman is now slashing .251/.349/.418 with 19 homers, 79 RBI and 71 runs scored across 538 plate appearances this season.