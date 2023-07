Bregman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Bregman has homered in back-to-back games, and he's gone yard three times over his last five contests. The third baseman is up to 15 homers, 62 RBI, 57 runs scored, three stolen bases and a .249/.343/.414 slash line through 97 games this season. While the overall numbers aren't great, he's batting .287 (31-for-108) with seven multi-hit efforts since June 18.