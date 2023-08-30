Bregman went 3-for-5 with a solo homer, two RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.

Bregman opened the scoring with a home run off Brayan Bello in the first inning, his 22nd of the season and fourth in his last 13 games. The 29-year-old third baseman has continued to swing a hot bat -- he's gone 31-for-84 (.369) with 13 extra-base hits over his previous 21 contests. Bregman's slash line is up to .265/.365/.447 with 89 RBI and 85 runs scored across 597 plate appearances on the campaign.