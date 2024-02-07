Astros owner Jim Crane said in an interview with Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle this week that the team will "definitely" make Bregman a contract extension offer before he reaches free agency next offseason.

For what it's worth, Crane was asked about Bregman's contract situation prior to the club announcing Jose Altuve's five-year, $125 million extension. Bregman is nearly four years younger than Altuve and seems inclined at this juncture to test out the free-agent market, so a long-term deal doesn't appear terribly likely. The third baseman slashed .262/.363/.441 with 25 home runs and 98 RBI for Houston in 2023.