Manager Dusty Baker said Friday that Bregman (quad) will be out "a while," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

While Baker's update failed to provide any sort of specific timeline for the infielder, it confirms that he'll be out well longer than the minimum 10 days. With that under consideration, Bregman figures to be on the shelf through June and possibly a large portion of July with the strained left quad. The Astros will likely look to have a more concrete timeline for the star third baseman in the near future.