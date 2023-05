Bregman went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI on Friday against the Athletics.

Bregman tallied his fourth multi-hit performance in his last 10 games, and he's also racked up eight RBI and 10 runs scored in that span. After a dreadful start to the season, he's hit .286 across his last 16 games. Bregman is striking out at only a 9.9 percent clip, so his average should continue to tick up as the campaign progresses.