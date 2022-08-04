Bregman went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Bregman came to the plate with a runner on third base and one out in the first inning and collected his 56th RBI of the season on a sacrifice fly. He's hit well in 13 starts coming since the All-Star break, maintaining a .300 average with two homers, 10 RBI and eight runs scored. For the season, Bregman owns a .777 OPS, identical to his mark in 2021.