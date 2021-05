Bregman went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Thursday's 8-4 win over Oakland.

The third baseman knocked in Jose Altuve with a third-inning single and then did it again in the seventh with a double. Bregman continues to thrive in the heart of Houston's order -- he's gone 9-for-18 (.500) with five RBI and six runs scored in the last five games. Overall, he's posted a .324/.404/.486 slash line with five home runs, 24 RBI and 26 runs scored in 37 contests.