Bregman went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Twins.

Bregman took Joe Ryan deep to left center to kick things off in the second and later drove in a second run on a base hit in the third. He has four multi-hit efforts over his last eight games and is slashing .353/.371/.500 with seven RBI, six runs and a 1:5 BB:K over that span. Even after a sluggish start to the year, Bregman has still displayed incredible discipline at the plate. He sits at a 1.12 BB/K, which is currently fourth-best in the majors out of all qualified hitters. For the year, the 29-year-old is slashing .240/.335/.385 with seven homers, 29 RBI, 33 runs and a 28:25 BB:K over 239 plate appearances.