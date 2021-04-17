Bregman (COVID-19 protocols) is unlikely to return during the Astros' current five-game road trip, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Bregman was one of five Astros who were placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday. While it's not yet clear whether Bregman has tested positive for the virus, he'll likely miss at least the next five games due to the league's health and safety protocols. Abraham Toro should continue to serve as the team's primary third baseman until Bregman is cleared to return.