Bregman started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's spring game against the Mets.

Bregman made his spring debut Tuesday after dealing with a sore hamstring. He faced pure heat from Jacob deGrom and flied out three times, including one deep shot that would have been for extra bases had Brandon Nimmo not hauled it in. It's a positive sign that he was able play the field immediately and not be eased in as a DH. He will be held out of Wednesday's game as a precaution, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. With an off-day Thursday, Bregman is not expected to play again until Friday.