Bregman went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Cubs.

Bregman had a solo shot in the first inning and an RBI double in the eighth to knock in the Astros' first two runs. He was intentionally walked and came around to score on Kyle Tucker's two-run walkoff single in the ninth. The homer was Bregman's second in the last three games, and he's hit safely in four of his last five contests. The third baseman had a rough start to the year, but it appears he's starting to get things figured out. He's slashing .224/.340/.379 with six homers, 21 RBI, 26 runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 43 games.