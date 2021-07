Bregman (quadriceps) said he expects to begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land in mid-July, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman is aiming to play for the Skeeters during their trip to Albuquerque, which runs from July 15-20. Thus, an activation near the end of the month remains realistic for Bregman, who's been sidelined by a left quadriceps strain since June 17.