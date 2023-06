Bregman went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI Friday against the Angels.

Bregman didn't have a particularly notable game, but he did extend his hitting streak to nine games. In that span, he's hit .400 with a .432 on-base percentage as well as nine RBI and four runs scored. Bregman was hurt by a slow start to the season, but he's also managed 20 RBI and 17 runs scored across his last 29 games.