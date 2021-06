Bregman went 0-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

Bregman had a four-game hit streak (8-for-18) snapped, but he contributed to the win nonetheless. The third baseman had a couple of run-producing outs, then saved a run in the bottom of the eighth with a gold-glove caliber stop down the third-base line. The stolen base was Bregman's first since 2019.