Bregman went 1-for-3 with two walks, a double and an RBI in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

Six of the Astros' 10 hits on the night were two-baggers, with Bregman kicking off the doubles parade in the first inning, but Houston wound up needing at least one of those knocks to clear the fence. The third baseman is enjoying May so far, going 12-for-35 (.343) over his last nine games, and on the season Bregman is slashing .313/.374/.500 with five homers, 19 RBI and 20 runs through 29 contests.