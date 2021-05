Bregman went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Bregman recorded his second consecutive three-hit effort and has hit safely in five straight games, going 10-for-20 with four extra-base hits, three RBI and six runs. He and his mates outhit the Jays, 9-5, but they could not overcome Houston's pitchers, which allowed four of the five batters walked to score.