The Astros placed Bregman on the injured list Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Bregman was one of five players Houston placed on the IL on Wednesday without an injury designation, indicating that each member of the quintet has been ruled out due to COVID-19-related protocols. No reports have come out yet specifying whether Bregman (or any of the other four Astros) tested positive for the virus, or if the players in question have been ruled out through contact tracing. Aledmys Diaz or Abraham Toro will likely see most of the action at third base while Bregman is sidelined.