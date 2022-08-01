Bregman was placed on the paternity list Monday.
Bregman was scratched from Monday's lineup in order to be with his wife, and he wound up being excused from the team for the next 1-to-3 days. Taylor Jones was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Bregman's place on the roster.
