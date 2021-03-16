Bregman (hamstring) will start at third base and bat third Tuesday in the Astros' Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman will check into the lineup for the first time this spring after his debut was delayed by the sore left hamstring that he experienced shortly upon reporting to camp. According to Rome, manager Dusty Baker said that he expects Bregman to pick up two or three at-bats across four or five innings before bowing out of Tuesday's contest. If Bregman's hamstring responds well to game action, Baker indicated that the third baseman could be back in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals, too.