Bregman went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 9-2 win over the Rays.

He took Ryan Yarbrough deep in the third inning for his fourth homer of the season, Bregman has been on a tear since returning to the lineup from his stint on the COVID-19 IL, going 13-for-38 (.342) over the last 10 games with two home runs, eight RBI and nine runs.