Bregman went 4-for-8 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored across both games of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Bregman collected a pair of hits in each game and also slugged his 12th home run of the season in the second contest. He's shown an uptick in power for much of July, going yard three times while also racking up four doubles to maintain a .528 slugging percentage across his last 14 games. Overall, Bregman is hitting .245/.359/.420 across 382 plate appearances on the campaign.