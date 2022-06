Bregman went 0-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Athletics.

Bregman is hitless in his last 13 at-bats, but he still managed to produce Wednesday. He played a key role in the team's ninth-inning rally by working a bases-loaded walk while later coming around to score on a Yordan Alvarez double. Though he is hitting .221 for the season, Bregman has still maintained a .341 on-base percentage and 120 wRC+.