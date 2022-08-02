site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Alex Bregman: Returns from paternity
The Astros activated Bregman from the paternity list Tuesday. He is batting cleanup and playing third base against the Red Sox.
It was a brief absence for Bregman, who only missed one game. He and his .242/.350/.423 slash line will be an everyday staple in the lineup going forward.
