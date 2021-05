Bregman went 0-for-2 with three walks and three runs scored Wednesday against the Athletics.

Bregman didn't record a hit yet still managed to reach base three times and to come around to score on each occasion. Hitless games have been rare for Bregman to this point in the season, as he has come up empty only three times across his last 15 contests. Overall, Bregman has maintained a .312/.391/.471 line with five home runs, 22 RBI and 26 runs scored across 36 games.